Dictionary of Ayurveda released in Bengaluru

Published - September 06, 2024 10:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The University of Transdisciplinary Health Sciences and Technology in Bengaluru has developed a comprehensive five-volume dictionary of Ayurveda (Sanskrit-English-Kannada), which includes 5,000 technical Ayurvedic terms and ancient works on ‘Jvara’ (fever). 

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao officially released the five volumes of the dictionary of Ayurveda and the three books on Jvara at a ceremony held at the university campus on Friday.

Drawing on numerous classical Ayurvedic texts, each term in the dictionary is presented with its etymological derivation, literal and implied meanings, detailed explanations, and contextual references from relevant Ayurvedic scriptures. This dictionary brought out with financial support from the AYUSH Department, is a valuable resource not only for students and teachers of Ayurveda but also for the general public and enthusiasts interested in learning about Ayurveda. It covers technical terms from 21 subcategories of Ayurveda, according to an official release from the university.

Additionally, in India, there are over 100,000 Ayurvedic manuscripts that remain unpublished, with only around 500 of them deciphered, edited, translated, and published. In light of this, the University has made progress by deciphering, editing, translating, and publishing three manuscripts on Jvara (fever): Jvaratimirabhaskara, Sarvajvarasamucchayadarpana, and Jvaratrishati. These works, published in both English and Kannada, include illustrations, a glossary of technical terms, methods for preparing medicinal recipes, and references. This initiative has also been financially supported by the AYUSH Department, the release stated.

Apart from the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Darshan Shankar, top officials from the Health and AYUSH departments were present.

