Diaper salesman arrested for stealing valuables and cash worth ₹1.1 crore from relative’s house

October 03, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Tilaknagar police on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old diaper salesman for allegedly breaking into the house of his relative to rob cash and gold valuables totally worth ₹1.1 crore.

The accused Mohammed Rafiq, a resident of Gurappanapalya, had planned the burglary one month in advance and even sourced the house keys to get a duplicate one. He recced the house many times and got to know that the house owner had planned to visit Ramanagara with his family for a wedding on September 29. Making use of the opportunity, the accused gained entry into the house and took away 2.5 kg of gold valuables and ₹10 lakh cash, total worth ₹1.1 crore.

Rafiq used a scooter with a fake registration number plate and wore a covered helmet. However, the police analysed over 300 CCTV camera footages to track him down to his house, where he was arrested.

C.K. Baba, DCP, South East, said that Rafiq knew about the complainant, a scrap dealer who made a fortune and had cash and gold at home. The accused had invested the stolen money in his business and bought gold valuables and an expensive bike.

