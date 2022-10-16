Diamond jubilee celebrations of Ramaiah Institute of Technology

Ramaiah Institute of Technology kickstarted its Diamond Jubilee Celebrations on Sunday. The institute that started in 1962, now runs 17 UG and 15 PG programmes. “The Institute has the distinction of bagging the first rank among VTU colleges in Karnataka and obtaining a rank between 40 and 67 in NIRF ranking for the past few years continuously. In the next five years, we will be among the top 25 colleges,” said M.R. Jayaram, Chairman, Gokula Education Foundation.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi who delivered the inaugural address appreciated the quality of education imparted at the institute and said he was happy to note that it had tie-ups with 46 industries, which will stress on practical education and research at the same time. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot participated in the event virtually.