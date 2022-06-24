Dialysis unit staff withdraw strike

Following an assurance by Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar that their demands will be considered, employees of the 122 State-run dialysis units withdrew their strike on Friday.

Over 4,000 renal patients in the State were hit on Thursday following a strike by employees of the dialysis units.

On Friday, the employees had a meeting with the Health Minister and top officials from the department. They withdrew their strike after an assurance from the Minister, according to an official press release.

The Minister directed the district health officers to ensure smooth functioning of the dialysis centres and accommodate all patients in the waiting list.