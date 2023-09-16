Dialysis unit donated to KIMS in Hubballi

September 16, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The New India Assurance Company has donated five dialysis units worth ₹48 lakhs to the Department of Nephrology of Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) recently.

General Manager Sridevi Nair formally inaugurated and handed over the medical equipment to KIMS Director Ramalingappa Antaratani.

Dr. Ramalingappa thanked the company for the donation and said it would be of great help in providing dialysis to the needy patients. Officials Suresh Babu and Pradeep Babu and others were present.

Balachandra Danganavar of Go Green Peddlers presented a sapling to Sridevi Nair. Senior doctors including Medical Superintendent Arun Kumar C.