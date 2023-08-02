Dialysis patients hit as staff of 122 government units launch indefinite strike

August 02, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Over 3,500 renal patients undergoing dialysis in 122 government-run units across Karnataka have been hit following a protest by employees of these units on Wednesday.

Demanding restoration of the salaries paid before the transfer of the dialysis scheme from BRS Health and Research Institute to Kolkata-based ESKAG Sanjeevini Pvt. Ltd. in January last year, nearly 600 employees, including dialysis technicians, nurses and ‘D’ group staff, manning the 122 dialysis units, staged a protest at Freedom Park in the city on Wednesday.

Following this, patients due for dialysis on Wednesday either missed the life-saving procedure or were forced to get it done a day before. Not satisfied with the Health Department’s assurance that their demands will be met within the next 15 days after consultation with the company, the dialysis staff have continued their strike.

Patients staged snap protests in front of the dialysis units in various districts. The situation is likely to worsen on Thursday for many who are due for dialysis.

Reduced salaries

Chandrashekar, a technician from Arsikere in Hassan district, said the new agency is paying salaries that are far less than what they were getting earlier .“I was getting a consolidated monthly salary of close to ₹25,000 earlier. But, after the new agency took over my salary reduced to ₹13,800. Moreover, the previous agency has not paid our wages for two months (June-July, 2021) saying that the Health Department has not cleared their payment. Our other benefits such as PF and ESI contributions are also not being paid by the new agency,” he said.

“We met all top officials on Wednesday seeking a resolution. The officials had also called the company representatives for the meeting and have assured us to resolve our issues in 15 days. But, we are not convinced. We have asked them to give us in writing in the presence of the Health Minister,” Mr. Chandrashekar said.

Naveen Bhat, State Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), said that the issue is between the company and the employees. “They have agreed to clear the dues in 15 days. We have also explained the legal hurdles in clearing two months’ dues (June-July 2021). This was supposed to be paid by BRS Health and Research Institute but as the matter is before the court, we had to seek permission legally. Now, we are awaiting clearance from the Finance Department. We have arranged a meeting with the Health Minister on Thursday for the employees,” he said.

The NHM MD said alternative arrangements had been made at the dialysis centres by roping in private technicians and nursing staff to ensure that patients do not suffer.

New tenders

With the company’s contract with the government having ended, new tenders have been floated. “Technical evaluation is going on and we hope to complete the process of finalising a new vendor by August 15,” he said.