‘Dhwaja Satyagraha’ to patronise khadi flag evokes warm response

Khadi dress and flags were on sale at the Freedom Park in Mysuru on Sunday as part of Dhwaja Satyagraha. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

July 31, 2022 20:15 IST

Theatre director and activist Prasanna Heggodu led the Dhwaja Satyagraha rally in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

It featured a ‘’padayatra’’ from Gandhi Square and reached Freedom Park at Subbarayanakere Grounds

‘Dhwaja Satyagraha’ organised by citizens council to promote the use of khadi flags and to register protest against the amendment to the Flag Code of India paving way for the use of synthetic flag, evoked warm response in the city on Sunday.

Led by theatre director and activist Prasanna Heggodu, the satyagraha featured a ‘’padayatra’’ from Gandhi Square and reached Freedom Park at Subbarayanakere Grounds.

The handspun khadi and chakra were symbols of the freedom struggle and today’s India is no longer the country envisaged by Mahatam Gandhi, according to those participating in the padayatra. They were also critical of the encouragement being accorded by the government to the use of synthetic flag and said that khadi and chakra symbolised the freedom struggle and there was sanctity attached to the khadi flag.

Senior Gandhian and freedom fighter Y.V. Revanna flayed the government for amending the Flag Code and facilitating the use of synthetic flag and said the country is no longer the India of Gandhi’s dreams. This is a government protecting the interests of the corporates and seeking commission even for khadi, he added.

Mr. Revanna said khadi enshrined the spirit of freedom struggle and the khadi flag were symbolic of the country’s pride and it is a travesty and insult to Mahatma Gandhi that flags will now be imported.

Prasanna said that the government’s move would force the closure of all khadi spinning mills in the country and this will render thousands of people in rural areas unemployed. Politicians are gleefully helping a handful of people to enrich themselves in their race to be counted among the wealthiest people in the world but at the cost of millions, said Mr. Prasanna.

The Dhwaja Satyagraha will be held across the State from August 1 including Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Chamarajanagar, Sagar etc. and will go on till August 14, according to the convenor of the Citizens Council Mr. Kalachannegowda.

There was also an exhibition and sale of khadi products including khadi flags at the Freedom Park.