Dhruvanarayan’s death: Loss to people of Mysuru-Chamarajanagar region, setback to Congress

March 11, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - MYSURU

The shocking death of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president R. Dhruvanarayan, 61, in Mysuru on Saturday is not only a major setback to the party in Chamarajanagar–Mysuru region ahead of the Assembly elections but also a loss to the people of the region whose aspirations he sincerely strived to achieve.

The KPCC working president, who was an MLA for two terms and a two-term MP, died after complaining of chest pain. It is believed to have been preceded by a bleeding in the intestine since Friday night.

The crowds that turned up at his residence in Vijayanagar in Mysuru from different parts of Chamarajanagar and Mysuru districts and their emotional reactions bore testimony to the connect Mr. Dhruvanarayan enjoyed with the people of the region.

Ambassador in region

A quintessential Congressman, Mr. Dhruvanarayan was easily an ambassador for the party in the region not only with his gentle demeanour and genuine concern for the poor and the weaker sections but also by identifying loopholes in the BJP administration and failures of the government.

Mr. Dhruvanarayan, who had studied MSc (Agriculture) in the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru, identified himself with the Congress before becoming a National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) leader and the general secretary of the Youth Congress in Karnataka in the 1980s.

A follower of Union Minister from the region late M. Rajasekhar Murthy, Mr. Dhruvanarayan followed his leader into the BJP for a brief while in the early days of his career before returning to the Congress and remaining its loyal worker till his death.

One vote victory

After winning the Assembly elections from Santhemarahalli in 2004, famously by one vote, and from Kollegal in 2008, Mr. Dhruvanarayan won the Lok Sabha polls from Chamarajanagar constituency in 2009 and 2014.

Apart from taking up projects in education, health, irrigation, and infrastructure in the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency, which is among the most backward regions of the State, Mr. Dhruvanarayan was known to give his constituents a patient hearing.

He is considered to have put in considerable efforts for the Government Law College, Dr. Ambedkar Post Graduate Centre (of University of Mysore), Government Medical College, and Kendriya Vidyalaya in Chamarajanagar, besides the development of the National Highway 766 connecting Kozhikode in Kerala with Kollegal in Karnataka.

Though he lost to the former Union Minister V. Srinivas Prasad of the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, even politicians from rival political parties do not hesitate to acknowledge Mr. Dhruvanarayan’s contributions. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, while recalling his association with Mr. Dhruvanarayan, acknowledged his efforts to set up Morarji Desai residential schools in several parts of Chamarajanagar districts, besides the development of NH 766.

Not of any faction

A loyal Congressman, Mr. Dhruvanarayan did not belong to any faction of the party. He was as respected by the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as he was by KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar.

As one of five working presidents of the KPCC, in charge of eight districts in southern Karnataka, Mr. Dhruvanarayan was well-versed with the party organisation in the region and was literally the go-to man during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra when it passed through Gundlupet-Nanjangud-Mysuru region.

Contender for ticket

Mr. Dhruvanarayan also looking forward keenly to contest the Assembly elections from Nanjangud (Reserved) constituency. Also in the race for the party’s nomination from the constituency was the former Minister H.C. Mahadevappa.