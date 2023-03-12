ADVERTISEMENT

Dhruvanarayan laid to rest with state honours in Chamarajanagar

March 12, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MYSURU

Congress leaders including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, and several others were also present

The Hindu Bureau

KPCC president, D.K. Shivakumar paying respects to the working president R. Druvanarayan at Heggawadi in Chamarajnagar before the cremation on Sunday, March 12. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president R. Dhruvanarayan was laid to rest with state honours at his native Heggavadi village in Chamarajanagar on Sunday, March 12.

The mortal remains of the senior Congress leader were taken to Chamarajanagar on Saturday night to facilitate people to pay their last respects.

The body was brought to Heggavadi village in the wee hours. Mr. Dhruvanarayan’s sons Darshan and Dheeran performed the rituals while his grief-stricken wife paid her last respects.

Apart from a large number of relatives, Congress leaders including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, former KPCC President G. Parameshwara, KPCC Working President Saleem Ahmed and MP D.K. Suresh were also present on the occasion.

Praja Dhwani cancelled

Meanwhile, the Congress cancelled the Praja Dhwani rallies it had scheduled in Pandavapura and Srirangapatna in Mandya on Sunday.

KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar said the Praja Dhwani rallies had been postponed and will be held at a later date as the Congress leaders had to participate in the funeral of Mr. Dhruvanarayan.

Mr. Dhruvanarayan, 61, one of the frontline leaders of the Congress party, had passed away in Mysuru on Saturday.

