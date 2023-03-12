HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dhruvanarayan laid to rest with state honours in Chamarajanagar

Congress leaders including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, and several others were also present

March 12, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
KPCC president, D.K. Shivakumar paying respects to the working president R. Druvanarayan at Heggawadi in Chamarajnagar before the cremation on Sunday, March 12.

KPCC president, D.K. Shivakumar paying respects to the working president R. Druvanarayan at Heggawadi in Chamarajnagar before the cremation on Sunday, March 12. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president R. Dhruvanarayan was laid to rest with state honours at his native Heggavadi village in Chamarajanagar on Sunday, March 12.

The mortal remains of the senior Congress leader were taken to Chamarajanagar on Saturday night to facilitate people to pay their last respects.

The body was brought to Heggavadi village in the wee hours. Mr. Dhruvanarayan’s sons Darshan and Dheeran performed the rituals while his grief-stricken wife paid her last respects.

Apart from a large number of relatives, Congress leaders including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, former KPCC President G. Parameshwara, KPCC Working President Saleem Ahmed and MP D.K. Suresh were also present on the occasion.

Praja Dhwani cancelled

Meanwhile, the Congress cancelled the Praja Dhwani rallies it had scheduled in Pandavapura and Srirangapatna in Mandya on Sunday.

KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar said the Praja Dhwani rallies had been postponed and will be held at a later date as the Congress leaders had to participate in the funeral of Mr. Dhruvanarayan.

Mr. Dhruvanarayan, 61, one of the frontline leaders of the Congress party, had passed away in Mysuru on Saturday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.