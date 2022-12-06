Dhruvanarayan also backs Siddaramaiah’s candidature from Varuna

December 06, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - MYSURU

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president R. Dhruvanarayan too has backed the demand for former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s candidature for the next Assembly elections from Varuna constituency in Mysuru.

Speaking to reporters after garlanding the statue of B.R. Ambedkar on the Town Hall premises in Mysuru on Tuesday, Mr. Dhruvanarayan said he has also appealed to Mr. Siddaramaiah to contest from Varuna.

During his tenure as Chief Minister, Mr. Siddaramaiah had developed Varuna as a model constituency in the State. “Varuna is among the model constituencies in the State. Why should he go to other constituencies?”, the KPCC working president said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah can also tour other constituencies in the State to campaign for the party, said Mr. Dhruvanarayan while expressing certainty of his victory from Varuna.

Mr. Dhruvanarayan’s call follows a similar demand made by the former Chief Minister’s son and sitting MLA representing Varuna Yathindra Siddaramaiah recently.

Responding to queries on the impact of polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, where exit polls had favoured the BJP, Mr. Dhruvanarayan said the exit poll surveys were not final and the actual results were yet to be declared. However, he said the party was confident of doing well in Himachal Pradesh even if it has suffered a setback in Gujarat. “But, the results will not have any impact on the outcome of Assembly polls in Karnataka”, he said.

To another question, Mr. Dhruvanarayan, a former MP representing Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha segment, said he had submitted an application seeking the party ticket to contest from Nanjangud (reserved) Assembly segment. Mr. Dhruvanarayan as well as former Minister H.C. Mahadevappa were both vying for the Congress ticket from Nanjangud.

“It is left to the party high command to decide. I will contest from wherever it asks me to”, he said.

Congress Rath Yatra

The Congress will be taking out a Rath Yatra in the first week of January to strengthen the party in the State ahead of the elections.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar as well as Mr. Siddaramaiah will jointly lead the Rath Yatra, which will traverse across all the 224 Assembly segments in the State.

Even though they will start the yatra together, the two will tour separately to cover all the constituencies. They will cover each district, but share different constituencies in the district, Mr. Dhruvanarayan said.

Referring to the alleged voters’ data theft issue in Bengaluru, he said the party has directed its workers to keep a watch on the voters’ list at the booth level to ensure that no names are removed from the list.