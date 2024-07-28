Dhruv Patil says his appointment not linked to his father

Dhruv Patil, who was recently nominated as a member of the State Wildlife Board, stated on Sunday that his appointment is unrelated to his father, Major Industries Minister M. B. Patil. He has attributed his nomination to his work as a conservationist and wildlife photographer over the past eleven years.

He was speaking to reporters at the Mamadapura protected forest area, where the organisation he heads—the Society for the Protection of Plants and Animals—in association with the Forest Department, had planted 1.36 lakh saplings two years ago as part of the Koti Vruksha Andolana initiative.

He elaborated on his study of man-animal conflict and his achievements as a wildlife photographer, including capturing rare images of black panther and tiger. He said that he has also filmed a documentary titled “Wild Vijayapura,” which was praised by Late Sri Siddeshwara Swamiji.

