DHO’s appeal

Hassan

30 April 2021 19:26 IST

Shivamogga District Health Officer Rajesh Suragihalli has appealed to people in the age group of 18 to 44 years not to rush to the vaccination centres on Saturday. Right now, only people aged above 45 years, who had registered online, would get the vaccine.

In a communiqué to the media on Friday, the officer said people below the age of 45 years would not the vaccine. They would be informed about the vaccine as per the guidelines to be issued by the State government. Those above the age of 45 should register online through Cowin or Arogya Setu applications. The people should follow the guidelines strictly to avoid infection, he added.

