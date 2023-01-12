HamberMenu
Dholes in Arabithittu after deer translocation!

January 12, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Thanks to the translocation of surplus spotted deer to Arabithittu wildlife sanctuary near here a few years ago, the sanctuary is now a habitat for dholes (wild dogs). The reason: availability of prey base for supporting the carnivores.

“Wild dogs were not found in Arabithittu earlier. After the translocation of spotted deer, the prey base for the carnivores improved, resulting in wild dogs finding a new home. The presence of wild dogs has been documented. The wild dogs might have migrated to Arabithittu from Nagarahole forests while searching for the prey,” said Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni.

Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Mysuru had successfully translocated spotted deer that were in surplus in its collection to Arabithittu wildlife sanctuary in 2019. The overcrowding forced the authorities to release the surplus into the wild. As per the animal collection plan suggested by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), the zoo should display not more than 30-40 deer.

Nearly 100 spotted deer were translocated to Arabithittu four years ago.

