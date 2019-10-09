Dharwad wears a vibrant look as Navaratri festivities conclude

Vijayadasami, which marks the conclusion of the Navaratri festival, was celebrated with religious fervour and traditional gaiety here on Tuesday.

Temples, religious organisations and others organised special religious, spiritual and cultural programmes to mark the occasion.

The city wore a vibrant look as people from all walks of life participated in the celebrations.

Navaratri festival in this region is a major event that is celebrated as Nadahabba. Its history dates backs to pre-Independence days when this festival played a key role in uniting the people during the struggle for freedom and also in creating public opinion in favour of the movement seeking unified linguistic State of Karnataka.

Thus, this occasion is also celebrated as a cultural festival here.

Accordingly, different organisations held different cultural programmes and competitions for schoolchildren and others during the last nine days and the concluding ceremony was held on Tuesday.

As this nine-day festival is dedicated to the worship of Mother Goddess, the devotees thronged the temples of the Mother Goddess to offer special pujas and take part in the religious programmes.

The temples specially decorated the sanctum sanctorums and the idols of the presiding deities which attracted a large number of people.

A large gathering was seen on the premises of Kariyammma Devi, Parvathi Devi and Annapurneshwari Devi temples in Shantiniketan Nagar, Mangalwar Pet, Maratha Colony, and also in other temples in other areas in the city.

On Monday, people celebrated Mahanavami, the ninth day of the Navaratri festival, that marks the victory of good over evil. The Mother Goddess eliminated the demon king Mahishasura and she is worshipped in the form of Mahishasuramardini.

Accordingly, the temples worshipping the Mother Goddess decorated the idols of the presiding deities as Mahishasuramardini. On this occasion, devotees also offered pujas to Banni trees and exchanged Banni leaves, while greeting and wishing one another.

Jamboo Savari

The Jamboo Savari held here on Monday added flavour to the Dasara festivities. However, unlike in the previous years, only one Jamboo Savari Utsav was held instead of two. The procession was organised by the Dharwad Dasara Jamboo Savari Utsav Samiti. The procession attracted large participation and the public enjoyed this cultural feast. This Jamboo Savari entered its 15th year this time.

There was a procession at Ishwar Temple in Gandhi Nagar. Seers of different religious institutions and others were present.

Elephants carried a howdah bearing the idol of the Mother Goddess. The procession reflected the rich cultural heritage of not only Karnataka but of the entire country.

Preceeding the Jamboo Savari, various cultural events kept the cultural enthusiasts busy on all the nine days. Besides, various cultural and folk art troupes from Dharwad and surrounding areas also performed on the occasion.