Dharwad up in ranking, but pass percentage down

May 08, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - HUBBALLI

HUBBALLI

Dharwad district has improved its ranking at the State level although it has recorded a passing percentage which is 2% less than the previous year in the SSLC examinations the results of which were announced on Monday. It now stands at 24th position.

Last year Dharwad was at 26th position and it had a recorded a passing percentage of 88.09%. This year it has recorded a passing percentage of 86..09%, which however has improved its State level ranking.

In all, 26,925 students appeared for the SSLC examination this year, out of which 23,180 passed, and 3,745 failed. Once again, girls beat boys in the examination by recording a passing percentage of 90.63%. Boys recorded a passing percentage of 81.52%.

Of the total 13,514 girl students who appeared for the examination, 12,248 have passed and among the 13,411 boys who appeared for the examination 10,932 have passed.

Among the education blocks in the district, Hubballi Urban recorded highest passing percentage of 90.31%, while Kundagol is in last position with 79.28%. Kalaghatagi has recorded 87%, Dharwad Rural 86.97%, Hubballi Rural 86.15%, Navalgund 83.59% and Dharwad Urban has scored a passing percentage of 82.08%.

100% pass

This year, both government and private schools have performed well with 48 of them recording 100% passing percentage. However, in one school in Annigeri none of the candidates passed.

Toppers

Balaji Krishna Naidu of St. Michael’s School of Hubballi and Sanjana Angadi of Mallasajjan English Medium School of Dharwad stood first in the district by scoring 621 marks each out of 625. They are closely followed by Sahana Pattar, Sachi Hongalmath, Ayush Joglekar, Rohan Chivate, and Srujana Bangarimath who have scored 620 marks each. With total marks of 619, Deeya Kathare, Vinodha Halakatti, Amaan Afzal Ahmed Khan and Vaishnavi Shingannavar are in third position.