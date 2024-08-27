Dharwad to set up 20 centres to buy green gram under Centre’s MSP scheme

The district administration has decided to open 20 procurement centres in Dharwad for purchasing green gram of fair average quality (FAQ) under the Centre’s Minimum Support Price (MSP) programme.

Chairing a meeting of a task force in Dharwad on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. said that the decision has been taken in view of the demand from farmers to announce procurement of green gram under MSP scheme. The Minimum Support Price has been fixed at ₹8,682 per quintal.

She said that the maximum limit for a farmer to sell his produce under the scheme will be 10 quintals at the rate of two quintals per acre. And, procurement will commence after an order to the effect comes from the State government. Registration will be open for 15 days and procurement for 90 days, she added.

Ms. Prabhu said that green gram sowing has already been completed in one lakh hectares in the district with Navalgund taluk accounting for the highest of 38,000 hectares, followed by Annigeri with 19,000 hectares, Dharwad 10,000 hectares and Hubballi 12,000 hectares.

NAFED is the Centre’s procuring authority and Karnataka State Co-operative Marketing Federation, Karnataka State Cereals Development Board, Kalaburagi, have been authorised to purchase green gram under the scheme on behalf of the State.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the officials to ensure proper storage facilities before procurement and pay farmers through Direct Bank Transfer (DBT) within the stipulated time.

The procurement centres will be set up at TAPCMS in Dharwad, PACS in Uppinabetageri and Hebballi in Dharwad taluk; TAPCMS in Hubballi, PACS in Byahatti, Hebasur, Koliwad and Noolvi in Hubballi taluk; PACS in Hebbal, Tirlapur and Shirur, FPO in Morab, PKPS in Morab, Halkusugal and Navalgund and APMC Navalgund in Navalgund taluk; PACS and TAPCMS in Annigeri taluk, PACS in Yaliwal and PACS in Yaraguppi of Kundgol taluk.