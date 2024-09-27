GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dharwad to host today English play about a writer, his wife under constant surveillance

Published - September 27, 2024 07:26 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Mysuru-based theatre group Kalasuruchi will present Stifled (Untitled-1), an English play, on Rangayana campus in Dharwad on Saturday at 5.30 p.m.

Abhinaya Bharati and Rangayana will extend their cooperation to organising the play. Tickets for the show are available at Rangayana.

The play by Annie Zaidi is directed by Nima Manjrekar.

It is about a writer whose voice is stifled by the authorities who keep him and his wife under constant surveillance.

Annie Zaidi’s Stifled (Untitled-1) won The Hindu Playwright Award in 2018.

Her novel, Prelude To A Riot, won the Tata Literature Live! Award in 2020.

Dr. Manjrekar is a wildlife scientist. She is involved in theatre groups in Mysuru, including a children’s theatre group founded by Rameswari Varma.

Actors Satyajit, Lt. Col. Satish B.S., Vishwas, Dr. Manohara M.C., Dina, Sarala B.L. and Neeharika will play different roles.

Pradeep Kumar M. is the backstage voice artist. Music is by Ramanuja A., lighting by Ramesh Babu, stage design by Narasimha Kumar who will be assisted by Pradeep Kumar.

Kalasuruchi was founded by Sindhuvalli Ananthamurthy during 1985 and since then, it has been active in many genres of fine arts.

Kalasuruchi has produced some major Kannada plays such as Vamsha Vriksha, Bekku Baavi, Haddu Meerida Hadi, Neralu and Srimadramanaya.

For the last few years, the team has been producing one English play per year.

Chandalika by Tagore, Hard Places by Farhad Sorabjee, Breath of Vyas by Dileep Jhaveri, Comrade Babble by Alex Horiwitz, Free Outgoing by Anupama Chandrashekhar and The Prophet and the Poet by Vijay Padaki are its earlier productions.

