Dharwad to host ITF WTT Dharwad Open Tennis Tournament this month

September 29, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Dharwad will host the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour Dharwad Open 2023 (Men’s Tennis Tournament) from October 15 to 22. The tournament carries a prize money of U.S. $25,000.

Dharwad District Lawn Tennis Association (DDLTA) will host the mega sports event on the courts of Rajadhyaksha Pavilion in Dharwad.

Deputy Commissioner and DDLTA president Gurudatta Hegde said that that over 100 tennis players from 20 countries across the world are expected to participate in the ITF tournament.

He said that it is for the third time that DDLTA is hosting the international tennis tournament. DDLTA has hosted two ATP Men’s tournaments earlier.

The Rajyadhaksha Pavilion constructed in 1937 now wears a new look with the addition of several state-of-the-art facilities. The tennis complex has five synthetic courts, flood light facility, well-equipped dressing room for players, restrooms, gymnasium and spectator gallery, among other facilities.

Mr. Hegde said that Labour Minister and Dharwad district in-charge Santosh Lad will inaugurate the newly created facilities on October 2 at 9.30 a.m. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, MLAs Vinay Kulkarni and Arvind Bellad will take part as guests of honour.

DDLTA vice-president Nagaraj Ambli and secretary Sandeep Banavi spoke about the new facilities and the arrangements being made for the international event.

