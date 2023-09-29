HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dharwad to host ITF WTT Dharwad Open Tennis Tournament this month

September 29, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde is seen with others during his visit to the DDLTA tennis court in Dharwad on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde is seen with others during his visit to the DDLTA tennis court in Dharwad on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dharwad will host the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour Dharwad Open 2023 (Men’s Tennis Tournament) from October 15 to 22. The tournament carries a prize money of U.S. $25,000.

Dharwad District Lawn Tennis Association (DDLTA) will host the mega sports event on the courts of Rajadhyaksha Pavilion in Dharwad.

Deputy Commissioner and DDLTA president Gurudatta Hegde said that that over 100 tennis players from 20 countries across the world are expected to participate in the ITF tournament.

He said that it is for the third time that DDLTA is hosting the international tennis tournament. DDLTA has hosted two ATP Men’s tournaments earlier.

The Rajyadhaksha Pavilion constructed in 1937 now wears a new look with the addition of several state-of-the-art facilities. The tennis complex has five synthetic courts, flood light facility, well-equipped dressing room for players, restrooms, gymnasium and spectator gallery, among other facilities.

Mr. Hegde said that Labour Minister and Dharwad district in-charge Santosh Lad will inaugurate the newly created facilities on October 2 at 9.30 a.m. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, MLAs Vinay Kulkarni and Arvind Bellad will take part as guests of honour.

DDLTA vice-president Nagaraj Ambli and secretary Sandeep Banavi spoke about the new facilities and the arrangements being made for the international event.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.