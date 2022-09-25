Dharwad to host grand, single Jamboo Savari this time as Dasara festivities begin today

ADVERTISEMENT

With the coming together of the divided factions of Dharwad Jamboo Savari Utsav Samiti after a decade, Dharwad will host a grand, single Jamboo Savari this time and the festivities for the grand celebrations will begin on Monday.

Informing presspersons about the development in Dharwad on Saturday, president of Jamboo Savari Utsav Samiti Gururaj Hunasimarad said that series religious and cultural programmes have been lined up for the 10-day Dasara celebrations that will go on till October 5.

The Dasara celebrations will kick start in the evening on Monday with a procession for installation of a Goddess Durga idol on the premises of Ishwar Temple at Gandhi Nagar. Starting on Tuesday, there will be a special puja and rendition of bhajans. Also, there will be a Durga Homa on Friday.

Mr. Hunasimarad said that as part of the festivities, there will be a Children’s Dasara and a youth festival organised from September 30 to October 4 at Karnatak Vidyavardhaka Sangha. There will be various competitions for women on October 1, a bodybuilding competition on October 2 and other competitions on October 3.

Jamboo Savari

Mr. Gururaj said that on October 4, the famous Jamboo Savari will be taken out from the Bandemma Temple at Gandhi Nagar. It will pass through Masalgar Oni, Maruti Temple, Rayara Mutt, Rama Mandir, Hosayellapur and Gandhi Chowk to culminate at Kalabhavan.

In the procession beginning at 2.30 p.m., five caparisoned elephants carrying the idol of Goddess Durga in a howdah will lead the procession comprising famed folk troupes from across the State. And, the idol immersion will take place on October 5 at 9.30 p.m., he said.