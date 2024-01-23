GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dharwad to host convention of people with unique sexuality from today

‘Self-respect and dignity are our right’ is the theme of the convention

January 23, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Office-bearers of community-based organisations addressing a press conference in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Office-bearers of community-based organisations addressing a press conference in Hubballi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Sarathya, Karnataka State Level Federation of Unique Sexuality (Kothi, DD, Bisexual-Bisexual Community) community-based organisations (CBOs), has organised the 12th State-level convention of the CBOs in Dharwad on Wednesday and Thursday.

Addressing presspersons, along with district secretary of Samarthya, Dharwad, Peddanna V. Konapur, in Hubballi on Tuesday, coordinator of Sarathya Trimurthy K. said that the convention is being organised in collaboration with Samarthya and Payana at Alur Venkatarao Bhavan in Dharwad.

“Self-respect and dignity are our right” is the theme of the convention.

Mr. Trimurthy said that Sarathya has been working with community organizations in 28 districts of the State for the last 12 years. The main objective of the organisation is to create a supportive environment for people with unique sexuality to live with self-respect and dignity in society.

He said that his organisation is focusing on the identification of three (Kothi, DD, Bisexual Kami) communities and to provide them with equal opportunity in social, economical and cultural aspects.

Around 200 people from 28 districts of the State will participate in the two-day convention, he said.

Mr. Konapur said that the convention will mainly deliberate upon issues such as forced marriage, challenges in recognition, same sex marriages and laws relevant to the community, along with cultural programmes.

He said that elections to the executive committee for the year 2024-25 and 2025-26 will be held on the second day of the convention.

District Principal and Sessions Judge K. G. Shanthi and Senior Civil Judge and Member-Secretary District Legal Services Authority, Dharwad, Parashurama F. Doddamani will participate in the inaugural session of the programme, while president of Karnataka Folk Academy Jogathi Mata B. Manjamma will preside over it.

A host of officials from various departments will be guests of honour.

