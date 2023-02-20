Dharwad, the land of arts, literature and music, will be developed as the cultural capital of State, says Union Minister Arjun Meghwal

February 20, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday said that the Union Culture Ministry will extend all necessary grants and cooperation for developing Dharwad, the land of arts, literature and music, into the cultural capital of Karnataka.

Laying the foundation stone for a building to house the Regional Office of Kendra Lalitkala Academy near Court Circle in Dharwad o Monday, he said that in the coming days, the offices of various academies that function under the Union Culture Ministry will be set up in Dharwad.

Mr. Meghwal promised necessary grants for the birth centenary celebrations of legendary vocalist Sawai Gandharva. He also said that steps will be taken to start the regional offices of the Kendra Sahitya Academy, the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training and Sangeet Natak Academy in Dharwad.

The Minister also promised to release a grant of ₹5 crore to establish a museum dedicated to freedom fighter Kittur Rani Chennamma. He also said that ₹1.5 crore will be released for staging a play on Kittur Rani Chennamma in the taluks of Dharwad district.

The Minister also asked the authorities concerned to send a proposal for release of grants for developing Ramabai Ambedkar Hostel in Dharwad.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi elaborated on the contribution of Dharwad to the field of arts, literature, music. He recalled the contribution made by various musicians, theatre personalities and litterateurs.

He urged Mr. Meghwal to establish all schools dedicated to art, literature, music and culture that function under the Culture Ministry in Dharwad.

Presiding over the function, Member of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad emphasised the significance of Dharwad in the field of art and literature, unification of Karnataka and freedom struggle.

Coordinator for Regional Office of Lalitkala Academy Srinivas Shastry made the introductory remarks, while Chairperson of Lalitkala Academy Uma Nanduri welcomed the gathering.

Mayor Iresh Anchatageri, Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and others were present.