Dharwad takes stringent steps to check mass gatherings

The Dharwad district administration has stepped up measures to check the spread of COVID-19 by taking some more stringent initiatives to restrict mass gatherings.

After suspending bus services and banning the entry and exit of vehicles, some of the government services have been temporarily suspended effectively on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa, who is also the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, said on Monday that Containment Area has been declared in a three-kilometre radius of Hosayellapur after a foreign returnee tested positive for COVID-19.

As per this rule, all shops, business establishments, government offices and courts should be shut down. Even the movement of public has been prohibited.

To see that people do not venture out of their houses and contain extra rush at government offices which come under the Containment Area, the administration has decided to temporarily suspend some government revenue services.

Atal Janasnehi Kendras, Spandana Kendra, Aadhaar service units, sub-registrar office, RTO and Co-operation Department will stop their services. The RTO will not issue any new licence or register new vehicles. The local and urban local bodies dealing with birth and death certificates, giving permit licence, registration of property or transfer of title deeds have been stopped till further orders. Even though the services are temporarily suspended, the offices will continue to remain open. The employees will continue to come to offices and perform daily work. If any officer goes on unauthorised leave or closes down office, stern legal action will be taken, she cautioned.

Essential services such as banks, post-offices, food and civil supplies, cleanliness, KUWS&DB, HESCOM, grocery shops, vegetable and fruit market, medical shops and hospitalS will continue to function as usual. Sanitisation too is going on in areas such as markets, commercial establishments and others.

Meanwhile, screening of international passengers and those arriving in the district from outside continued.

According to a health bulletin issued by the district health task force on Monday, 362 persons in the district are kept under observation and 249 persons have been kept under home quarantine.

Two persons are in the isolation ward, 97 persons have completed their 14 day home isolation and 14 persons have completed their 28-day home isolation. Of the blood and throat swabs samples of 10 persons sent for laboratory testing, seven persons tested negative and one person has tested positive. The results of two persons are awaited, the bulletin said.