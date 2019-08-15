Dharwad suffers total loss of₹ 250.34 crore in rain havoc

Torrential rain and floods in the last nine days in Dharwad district have caused extensive damage to private and public property. The loss of life was put at four.

An initial report prepared by the district administration has estimated the total loss caused by rain and floods at ₹ 250.34 crore.

The natural calamity that hit the district after a decade has caused extensive damage to public infrastructure such as roads, bridges, school buildings and drains.

According to officials, several stretches of roads both in urban and rural areas are in bad shape after the floods.

A total of 1,288.58 km of roads, including 535.75 km in Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Council limits, 230.29 km of Public Works Department, 431.04 km of Panchayat Raj Engineering Department and 91.50 km of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, have been damaged causing a loss of ₹ 836.22 lakh. Similarly, the loss of 72 bridges and culverts has caused an additional loss of ₹ 43.20 lakh to the Public Works Department. Transport facilities have been hit badly in the rural areas due to the bad shape of roads.

This apart, 187 school buildings worth ₹ 93.50 lakh and 80 anganwadi buildings valued at ₹ 146.80 lakh have been damaged. Damage to the Health and Family Welfare Department’s 33 buildings has led to a loss of ₹ 58.40 lakh.

The other major losses are 27 tanks (₹ 1,356 lakh), four minor lift irrigation (₹ 360 lakh), 100 water supply and sanitation facilities (₹ 421.80 lakh) and 997 electricity facilities (₹ 271.29 lakh). As per guidelines, the district requires ₹ 1,205.12 lakh to take up infrastructure repair works.

Loss of private property and commodities have landed the poor and middle class families in trouble. Of the 12,910 houses damaged, 79 have been totally lost, while 12,831 houses have suffered partial damage. The administration has so far distributed ₹ 648.19 lakh to the owners of 7,186 houses.

Besides, 1,853 families have lost different commodities and 205 families have been provided compensation till date. The kin of all four who were killed in the floods have been provided a total compensation of ₹ 20 lakh. A compensation of ₹. 9.43 lakh has been provided for loss of 241 head of cattle.