Dharwad Rural BJP chief tenders public apology for having forgotten to invite Pradeep Shettar to felicitation function

September 04, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The statement made by BJP MLC Pradeep Shettar that Lingayat leaders in the BJP are being sidelined systematically continues to create ripples in the local BJP unit with Dharwad Rural District Unit president Basavaraj Kundgolmath on Monday tendering a public apology for having forgotten to invite Mr. Shettar to a felicitation programme.

On Monday, Mr. Kundgolmath told presspersons that he committed a mistake by not inviting Mr. Shettar to the programme related to felicitating presidents and vice-presidents of gram panchayats. “It was my mistake and I have already apologised to him personally. Now, I apologise to him again,” he said.

Mr. Kundgolmath clarified that the party has not sidelined Lingayat leaders and it had fielded Lingayat leaders in six of the seven Assembly constituencies in the district in the recent elections. Of them, three Lingayats had won, he said and added that Mr. Shettar should have discussed the matter within the party instead of issuing a public statement.

In BJP office

In a subsequent development, Mr. Shettar visited the party office in Hubballi and said that after his statement on Sunday, senior leaders of the party spoke to him.

“On Sunday, Basavaraj Kundgolmath released a letter, which was not actually written by him but by someone else. Mr. Kundgolmath too has been meted out injustice by the party,” he said.

Mr. Shettar said that Mr. Kundgolmath spoke to him and revealed to him that he is not behind the letter issued on Sunday. He also spoke about the injustice meted out to him.

“I will wait for another 15 days before disclosing about my next move. Myself and Mr. Kundgolmath have been meted out injustice in issues related to the Kalghatgi Assembly Segment. Senior leaders should consider this development seriously and take action on Lingayat leaders being sidelined,” he said and added that the party leaders will set it right within a fortnight.

MLA takes exception

Meanwhile, Hubballi Dharwad Central MLA Mahesh Tenginakai has taken exception to the statement by Mr. Shettar and has clarified that it is the BJP which has given several Lingayat Chief Ministers to the State.

He clarified that there is no sidelining of Lingayat leaders in the BJP and those who are making the statement should also remember that they too have been given opportunities in the party. Any party-related issue should be discussed within the party and not in public, he said.