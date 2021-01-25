Dharwad road accident toll rises to 12

The toll in the Itigatti road accident near Dharwad on January 15 rose to 12 after an injured woman died in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Veda Manjunath (47) of Davangere died in a private hospital.

She was the daughter in-law of a former MLA H. Chandrashekar.

She had suffered injuries in the road accident and was treated for a few days at KIMS, Hubballi.

Her relatives shifted her to Bengaluru a few days ago. But she died of her injuries on Sunday, the police said.

She was among the 18 women who were travelling from Davangere to Goa in a mini-bus which met with the accident on the National Highway between Hubballi and Belagavi.

Her family members told reporters in Bengaluru that her organs were donated to Manipal Hospital.