Dharwad reports first COVID-19 case; containment area earmarked

A 33-year-old man who had arrived here from Australia tested positive for COVID-19 here on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa said that this is the first COVID-19 positive case in Dharwad district and the 21st to be reported in the State.

Disclosing the travel history of this patient, Ms. Deepa said that he left Perth in Australia on March 11 by EA 421 Emirates Airlines at 22.20 and reached Dubai. From Dubai, he landed at Muscat at 12.35 by Oman Airlines flight. On March 12, he left Muscat at 2.45 p.m. and reached Dabolim Airport in Goa at 7 p.m. From the airport there, he reached Panaji bus stand on a hired two-wheeler. At 8.15 p.m. he boarded a KSRTC bus from Panaji to Gadag Betageri and reached Dharwad on March 13 at 1 a.m. From the bus stand, he took an autorickshaw to reach his house at Hosayallapur.

On March 17, after falling ill, he visited a private nursing home in Saptapur of Dharwad between 8.30 a.m. and 10 a.m. He left the hospital after accepting the prescription given by doctors. As he did not recover, he went to SDM Medical College Hospital and got admitted (OPD No 6 and room no 4) between March 18 and 21. Based on the information given by the doctors, the health officials swung into action and rushed him to KIMS in Hubballi where isolation wards have been set up.

Following this, a 3-km area in the radius of Hosayallapur in old Dharwad wherein the foreign returnee stayed, has been declared as containment area. A ban has been clamped on arrival and departure of buses and other vehicles from and to Goa and Maharashtra till March 31.