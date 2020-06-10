Dharwad records first COVID-19 death

Dharwad district recorded its first COVID-19 death as a 58-year-old male (P-1,943) died at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi on Tuesday night.

He has a history of visiting Maharashtra and the cause of death was Type 2 diabetes with COVID-19 positive status, bronchopneumonia, septic shock, ARDS and multi-organ failure, a release from the Department of Information and Public Relations said.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 70 as four new cases were reported in the district on Wednesday.

The four cases are P-5,969, a 29-year-old female who is a resident of Shantiniketan Colony in Bhairidevarkopp with a travel history of visiting Shivamogga; P-5,970, a 31-year-old female and a resident of Yallakki Shettar Colony in Dharwad who developed Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and was admitted at KIMS; P-5,971, a 26-year-old female and a resident of Nekar Nagar in Hubballi whose contact tracing is under way, and P-5,972, a 40-year-old male resident of Annigeri who had returned from Delhi.