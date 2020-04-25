Dharwad police use drones to check if distancing norms are being followed

To check crowding in towns and villages and for the strict enforcement of social distancing guidelines, the Dharwad District Police have now tightened surveillance with the use of drones.

The police have procured two drones now and the same are being used to check crowding, particularly in sensitive villages.

According to Superintendent Police of Dharwad district Vartika Katiyar, they began using the drones from Friday and these were being used to keep an eye on villages particularly to prevent crowding in public places.

The drones are used to check distancing norms before fair price shops and grocery stores and also before prayer halls.

Ever since the lockdown has been implemented, the police have intesnsified patrolling and Ms. Vartika Katiyar has been visiting check-posts iun the night in order to ensure strict enforcement of the lockdown orders.

The drones will help the police in this regard, she has said.

There are a 10 police stations in Dharwad district and the drones are being used by them based on the need. The district police have also held several meetngs with the public for sensitising them about th lock down and also on the need to observe social distancing.