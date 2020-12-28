Dharwad Police get custody of Chota Shakeel’s aide

The Dharwad Police have been given custody of Bachcha Khan, notorious criminal and close aide of underworld don Chota Shakeel, till January 31 for interrogation in connection with extortion calls made to businessmen in the twin cities.
The accused is wanted by the police in connection with complaints on extortion calls from jail. He was arrested a decade ago and lodged at the Central Prison in Mysuru. A series of complaints has been filed against him at the Dharwad Suburban Police Station after businessmen in the city received extortion calls from him.
Acting on a complaint, the Dharwad Police had brought Bachcha Khan from Mysuru on a transit warrant and produced him before the Principal District and Sessions Court on Monday. Following an appeal from the police for custody of the accused for questioning, the court granted police custody till January 31.
According to police sources, Bachcha Khan is accused of collecting phone numbers of businessmen and petrol pump owners in the twin cities through his associates and then demanding money from them.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath