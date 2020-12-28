Dharwad Police get custody of Chota Shakeel’s aide

The Dharwad Police have been given custody of Bachcha Khan, notorious criminal and close aide of underworld don Chota Shakeel, till January 31 for interrogation in connection with extortion calls made to businessmen in the twin cities.

The accused is wanted by the police in connection with complaints on extortion calls from jail. He was arrested a decade ago and lodged at the Central Prison in Mysuru. A series of complaints has been filed against him at the Dharwad Suburban Police Station after businessmen in the city received extortion calls from him.

Acting on a complaint, the Dharwad Police had brought Bachcha Khan from Mysuru on a transit warrant and produced him before the Principal District and Sessions Court on Monday. Following an appeal from the police for custody of the accused for questioning, the court granted police custody till January 31.

According to police sources, Bachcha Khan is accused of collecting phone numbers of businessmen and petrol pump owners in the twin cities through his associates and then demanding money from them.