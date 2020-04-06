Dharwad patient discharged

The 33-year-old man a resident of Hosayallapur here who tested positive for COVID-19 has recuperated fully and discharged from the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Hubballi, on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa has said.

In a release, Ms. Deepa said that the youth had returned to Dharwad from Perth in Australia on March 12 via Dubai, Muscat and Panaji, Goa. After he developed health problems he went for a check-up at a private nursing home and then to a private medical college hospital in Dharwad on March 17.

He was then referred to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi and the samples of his blood and throat swab had been sent for test to the laboratory in Shivamogga.

He tested positive and was under treatment at KIMS Hospital. As he showed signs of recovery, his throat swab samples were sent again for tests on March 31 and April 3 to the lab in Shivamogga. On both occasions, the results came negative and he was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, she added.