Dharwad needs more hostels for students, says SHRC member

S.K. Vantagodi has said that Dharwad district is an educational hub and timely release of grants to ensure proper maintenance of hostels is a must

December 14, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Member of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) S.K. Vantagodi has said that Dharwad district being an educational hub needed more hostels for students.

Speaking to presspersons in Dharwad on Thursday, Mr. Vantagodi expressed satisfaction over the facilities at hostels for SCs, STs, BCM students in the district. He, however, felt that there is a need for more buildings and timely release of grants to ensure proper maintenance of hostels.

Mr. Vantagodi said that during his visit to various construction sites, he interacted with construction workers and gathered information about the facilities being extended to them.

And, during his visit to the prison, it was found that cooking and serving of food and library facilities were up to the mark, he said.

He said that there is a need for additional facilities and new building at the District Civil Hospital in Dharwad. He has been informed about the shortage of specialist doctors at the hospital. All observations will be brought to the notice of the government for necessary action, he said.

Replying to a query, he said that there are over 5,000 cases of human rights violation pending with the commission. Of these, 63 are from Dharwad. In order to expedite the process of disposing of pending cases, it has been decided that the commission will visit every district from January 1, 2024, he said.

