Dharwad Milk Union president removed from post

HUBBALLI

02 July 2021 19:23 IST

10 out of 12 directors voted for his ouster during a no-confidence motion against him

President of Dharwad Milk Union(DMU) Basavaraj Arabagonda was removed from his post on Friday after 10 out of the 12 directors of DMU voted for his ouster during the no-confidence motion moved against him.

The development has taken place with two factions of the DMU, one with the backing of former Minister Vinay Kulkarni and the other being supported by present MLA Amrut Desai, striking a deal over the issue.

The Dharwad Milk Union has jurisdiction in Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Gadag, and Haveri.

Advertising

Advertising

In 2019, when the election was held for the post of DMU chief, Mr. Arabagonda bagged the post with the intervention of Mr. Kulkarni then a Minister, although he did not have the majority.

Now with changed political equations and Mr. Arabagonda refusing to step down after completing a term of two years, the no-confidence motion route was taken to unseat him.

On June 12, after a detailed meeting, seven directors had backed the aspirant for the post, Shankar Mugad, and moved the no-confidence motion against Mr Arabagonda.

Their contention was that despite having completed two years in office, as was agreed upon during negotiations in 2019, Mr. Arabagonda had failed to step down to make way for Mr. Mugad.

Subsequently as Mr. Arabagonda declined to step down, three more directors too favoured the motion against him and on Friday they unseated him .

As per the procedure, a report in this regard will be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad, who in turn will send it to State Election Commission, and also to the Cooperative Department for initiating procedure for the conduct of election to elect the new DMC chief.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mugad has expressed confidence of getting the support of others for his candidature.