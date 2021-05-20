Dharwad lauded for COVID-19 work

Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar speaking at a review meeting on COVID control in Dharwad on Thursday, as Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil looks on.

Lauding the Dharwad district administration for COVID control work, Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar on Thursday said that the district administration has carried out good work from the beginning to check the spread of the pandemic during the second wave.

Speaking at an outdoor review meeting with district and nodal officials on COVID management, he said that being at the centre of North Karnataka, Dharwad district had taken effective steps through a team led by Deputy Commissioner in controlling the pandemic. The team in coordination with all stakeholders has carried out good work by utilising the available medical infrastructure and amenities through continuous efforts, he said and added that it [Dharwad] is among the best in the State.

Emphasising that the next two weeks are decisive as the pandemic is spreading to rural areas, Mr. Ravikumar said that now the district administration should focus on villages and immediately shift the affected persons to COVID Care Centres in taluks or hoblis. “There is a need to create COVID task forces at the village level,” he said.

He said that the Union government has released COVID SOP for rural areas and asked the officials to ensure its strict implementation. Rapid Antigen Tests should be conducted in villages and family members of those who test positive should be compulsorily covered under this, he said.

The Chief Secretary sought details from officials on various aspects, including health facilities, infrastructure, laboratories, home isolation, oxygen supply, ventilators, medicine availability and vaccination.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil briefed the Chief Secretary about the COVID situation in the district.

Inspector-General of Police (Northern Range) Raghavendra Suhas, Police Commissioner Labhu Ram, KIMS Director Ramalingappa Antaratani and others were present.