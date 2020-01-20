Dharwad Krishi Mela attracts a good crowd

The Krishi Mela which began at the University of Ageicutural Sciences-Dharwad (UAS-D) here on Saturday elicited a good response from the public. People from both the rural and the urban areas flocked to the venue here on Sunday.

Nearly, 559 stalls selling everything related to agriculture and consumer goods have been set up here. But, the seed mela, which has been a major major attraction for farmers, is missing this time. Even the field demonstration of crops is limited to wheat and jowar.

The mela offers information on a varieties of agricultural practices such as kitchen gardens, terrace gardens, vertical gardens, ornamental plants, growing exotic fruit plants, coco-peat, pebbles, palms, dwarf coconuts, and landscapes.

The farm technology companies have introduced multi-harvesting machinery, sugarcane cutting machines, compact machines to spray pesticide and tillers.

The farmers were keen to know about the solar pumpsets, newly designed tractors, pesticide spray drone, and others. Even, a demonstration of a pesticide sprinkler drone was held which attracted many.

The fruit and flower show showcased unique flowering plants, medicinal and aromatic plants.

Apart from this, there is also a display of home appliances, crockery for women, which is another added attraction, and also farming activities in miniature form.The food offers delicacies of north Karnataka.