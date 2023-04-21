ADVERTISEMENT

Dharwad improves pass percentage, but slips to lower position

April 21, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Dharwad district has improved its performance in terms of passing percentage in the 2nd year PUC examination, the results of which were announced on Friday

The Hindu Bureau

Dharwad district has improved its performance in terms of pass percentage in the II PU examination, the results of which were announced on Friday.

The district has recorded a pass percentage of 73.54% this year against 65.66% during the previous year. However, it has slipped to 26th position at the State level. Last year, the district was at 16th place.

Science students have fared well in the district by recording pass percentage of 85.79%. In the commerce stream, the pass percentage is 63.77%, and in arts stream it is 58.04%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, the pass percentages stood at 74.68% in science stream, 63.82% in commerce, and 55.1% in arts.

According to Deputy Director of PU Education Krishna Naik, in all 26,586 candidates appeared for examination this year, and of them 18,628 candidates passed.

In science stream, 9,923 candidates out of 11,019 cleared the examination. In commerce, 4,913 out of 7,704 candidates and in arts stream, 4,592 candidates out of 7,863 passed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US