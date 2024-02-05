Dharwad hosts convention of guarantee scheme beneficiaries

February 05, 2024 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Labour Minister and district in-charge Santosh Lad has said that as the State government is pro-poor, it has implemented guarantee schemes worth several crores of rupees for the welfare of the people.

Inaugurating a convention of guarantee scheme beneficiaries on the Karnatak College Grounds in Dharwad on Monday, Mr. Lad said that as promised before the elections, the Congress-led state government has fulfilled its promises regarding the guarantee schemes.

Mr. Lad said that through the Shakti scheme, the government has provided an opportunity to the people to visit pilgrimage centres and commending the move of the State government, Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade has written a letter to the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that for Dharwad district alone, guarantee schemes and others worth ₹1,058 crore have been implemented.

Terming the convention as a historic one, he said that in Dahrwad district, 3,54,437 women have received benefits worth ₹354.43 crore under Gruha Lakshmi scheme, 4,39,278 beneficiaries received benefits worth ₹30.96 crore under Gruha Jyoti scheme, 7.3 crore women have availed themselves of free transportation under Shakti scheme and 3,37,117 families have received benefits worth ₹112.39 crore under Anna Bhagya scheme.

The Minister lambasted the BJP-led Union government for failing to give Karnataka its share of revenue from the tax pool and also for trying to spread communal hatred for the sake of winning elections.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Divya Prabhu made the introductory remarks.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Geeta C.D., Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar, Municipal Commissioner Eshwar Ullagaddi and a host of HDMC council members were present.

Additional Director of Social Welfare Department Allabhaksh M.S. read out the preamble of the Constitution to the participants.

Guarantee scheme beneficiaries from Hubballi Dharwad West and Dharwad Assembly segment participated in the convention. There was also a symbolic distribution of the benefits of the guarantee schemes on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.