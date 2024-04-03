GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dharwad hostel inmates write letters to their parents urging them to vote

April 03, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
In a bid to sensitise people to the significance of exercising their franchise during the Lok Sabha elections, inmates of various hostels in Dharwad have written letters to their parents.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a bid to sensitise people to the significance of exercising their franchise during the Lok Sabha elections, inmates of various hostels of residential schools have written letters to their parents.

The students residing in various post-matriculation hostels have written letters to their parents from their hostels reminding their parents about their duty to cast their votes during the elections and making an appeal to them to vote without fail.

Chief Executive Officer of Dharwad Zilla Panchayat and SVEEP Nodal Officer Swaroopa T.K. visited the post-matric hostels and lauded the initiative taken by officials and the students for creating awareness on voting.

Addressing the students, she said that earlier, it was only through letters that people used to get information on various developments in different places.

However, due to the advent of technology, getting information has become very easy. “However, even today, receiving and reading letters is a different experience. When parents receive letters from their children, naturally they feel delighted. And, these letters on voting will certainly encourage them to vote without fail, thus increasing the polling percentage,” she said.

Project Director of Zilla Panchayat Deepak Madiwalar, Backward Classes Welfare Officer Gopal and other officials and scores of students were present.

