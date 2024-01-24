Dharwad Habba on Karnatak College Grounds from tomorrow

January 24, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Fine Arts Department and Music Department of Karnataka Arts College will jointly organise a three-day cultural and music festival Dharwad Habba on Karnatak College Grounds from Friday.

The event being held in association with Hegde Groups, Vision Foundation and Newstime will be inaugurated by district in-charge Minister Santosh Lad at 6 p.m. During the inaugural session, there will be a launch of the song, Sanvidhana Peetike, directed by V. Nagendra, a release said.

Music students will render patriotic songs followed by a cultural evening by ROK team and actor Vinay Raghavendra Rajkumar and his team.

On Saturday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will inaugurate Twin City Idol Season-5, while MLAs Arvind Bellad, Mahesh Tenginkai and M.R. Patil will take part in the event as guests.

There will be a laughter show by Comedy Kiladi team and also by actor Salim Mullanavar, Sina Shahabadi and Ruslan Mumtaz.

The valedictory will be held on Saturday at 6 p.m. in which Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti will participate, the release said.

