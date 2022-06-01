Dharwad girl wins beauty pageant

Shania Panchikal from Dharwad who won a title in Delhi speaking to presspersons on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

A 14 year old girl from Dharwad has won a beauty pageant title in New Delhi.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, Managing Director of Esfir Fashions Esther Mohanko said that Shania Panchikal won the Miss India Talented Woman of Dignity title in the beauty pageant there.

She said that Shania Panchikal won the title in the event in which 60 young women from across India participated.

Shania Panchikal also took part in the Delhi Times Fashion Runway event, a first for a girl from North Karnataka. Shania Panchikal is a class eight student from KLE School at Rayapur near Dharwad.

Shania Panchikal said that she was getting lessons in acting and modelling.