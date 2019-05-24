Dharwad: Fourth straight win for Joshi

The Bharatiya Janata Party has continued its sway over the Dharwad parliamentary constituency with its candidate and the incumbent MP, Prahlad Joshi, winning for the fourth consecutive term on Thursday.

Mr. Joshi defeated his nearest rival and former Minister Vinay Kulkarni of the Congress by 2,05,072 votes.

Mr. Joshi polled 6,84,837 votes against 4,79,765 votes bagged by Mr. Kulkarni. NOTA accounted for 3,512 votes.

The District Election Officer M. Deepa announced the results after verifying the slips of 42 VVPATs with the vote count of the corresponding Electronic Voting Machines. The verification was taken up after the completion of 15 rounds of counting as per the guidelines.

Mr. Joshi took the lead right from the beginning and there was no looking back.

Speaking to presspersons after the victory, Mr. Joshi said the people had given a fitting reply to those who tried to play the caste factor in the elections.

“The voters had kept faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development agenda and the development works done during previous tenure helped win the elections,” he added.