Dharwad farmers to take part in all-India convention

March 07, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers who boarded the Amaravati Express in Dharwad on Tuesday.

Farmers who boarded the Amaravati Express in Dharwad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A group of farmers from Dharwad district boarded the Amaravati Express in Dharwad on Tuesday to participate in the third All India Farmers Convention organised by All India Kisan Khet Mazdoor Sangathan (AIKKMS).

In a press release issued on behalf of AIKKMS, district committee member Hanumesh Huded has said that in all 50 farmers from Dharwad district will be participating in the convention.

The convention will deliberate on the status of Indian agriculture, Indian farmers and farm workers. The delegates will also deliberate the anti-farmer and pro-corporate policies of the governments, especially those of the BJP-led Union government and State governments. And, it will chalk out plans for the next course of action.

The convention will emphasise the need for announcement of minimum support price for crops before sowing, opening of procurement centres before the start of the harvest season, distribution of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides at subsidised rates to farmers by the government, issue of record of rights to bagair hukum farmers, increase of man-days under MGNREGA, among others, Mr. Huded has said in the release.

