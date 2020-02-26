Dharwad exhibition showcases rich heritage

An exhibition depicting the rich cultural and historical heritage of Karnataka organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations added flavour to the four-day Karnataka Kusti Habba that concluded here on Tuesday.

The exhibition introduced to the visitors the cultural mosaic of the State through the medium of portraits. There was visual depiction of well-known performing arts such as Yakshagana, Veeragase, Dollu Kunita, Devara Kunita and historical structures of the region, including the Siddharudha Math of Hubballi, Gomateshwara of Shravanabelagola, Gol Gumbaz of Vijayapura, Hampi and the Murudeshwar temple.

This apart, the exhibition disseminated information about flood relief works of the government, important schemes catering to the needs of different sections of society and also some of the achievements of the government. In all, visitors had a slice of culture, history and a bird’s view of the functioning of the government.

Anyone visiting the wrestling competitions had easy access to the exhibition as it was set up close to the venue. Hence, almost everyone who visited the wrestling competitions dropped into the exhibition. Visitors, especially students and the youth, appeared thrilled and were seen taking selfie at the exhibition. They praised the department for holding this event. Swati, a visitor, said that the exhibition was educative as it introduced heritage of the region and disseminated information about different government schemes to the visitors.