Dharwad doctor found dead in Rohtak

A 30-year-old doctor hailing from Dharwad, Karnataka, who was pursuing his MD course from PGIMS, Rohtak in Haryana, was found dead in a hostel on the hospital campus, the police said here Friday.

Onkar ended his life on Thursday night, Rohtak Police Inspector Kailash Chander said.

Mr. Chander said that Onkar took the extreme step allegedly due to harassment he faced from the department head.

“We have booked the accused doctor under Section 306 of IPC,” he said.

(Those in distress can seek help from Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104)