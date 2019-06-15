Dharwad doctor found dead in Rohtak

A 30-year-old doctor hailing from Dharwad, Karnataka, who was pursuing his MD course from PGIMS, Rohtak in Haryana, was found dead in a hostel on the hospital campus, the police said here Friday.
Onkar ended his life on Thursday night, Rohtak Police Inspector Kailash Chander said.
Mr. Chander said that Onkar took the extreme step allegedly due to harassment he faced from the department head.
“We have booked the accused doctor under Section 306 of IPC,” he said.
(Those in distress can seek help from Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor