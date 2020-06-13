Dharwad district sees second death; 20 more test positive

DHARWAD

13 June 2020 22:39 IST

For the second consecutive day, Dharwad district recorded high number of COVID-19 cases with 20 more testing positive on Saturday and second death due to the infection.

According to an official release, a 70-year-old man (P 6258), who was a native of Shantiniketan Colony at Bhairidevarkoppa in Hubballi, breathed his last owing to multiple complications arising out of the infection.

The patient had returned from Mumbai on June 9 and was immediately shifted to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences hospital as he was suffering from breathlessness.

Advertising

Advertising

The doctors have informed the cause of death as COVID-19 with coronary heart disease with Bronchial Asthma, Bronchopneumonia with acute respiratory distress syndrome and acute kidney injury. He passed away on Friday night.

Five children

Meanwhile, among the 20 positive cases (11 male, 9 female) reported in the district, five are children. With 20 new cases, the COVID-19 tally in the district has risen to 111.

So far, 48 have been discharged from the hospital including two on Saturday. The district has 61 active cases now.

Out of 20 persons who tested positive on Saturday, 18 are family members of positive patients. A 29-year-old woman (P 6522) who returned from Delhi and a 27-year-old woman (P 6532) who returned from Maharahstra are the other two patients.