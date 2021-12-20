Dharwad district reports first Omicron case

Patient, who has no travel history, has recovered now

With a 54-year-old woman, who has no travel history, testing positive for the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, Dharwad district has reported its first such case. Her condition is stable and she has recovered from the infection.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil said that the employed woman tested for positive for COVID-19 on December 5 and was in home isolation. However, she also tested positive for Omicron. But her health condition is stable.

Mr. Patil said that the woman had 137 primary and secondary contracts, including her family members, and all of them have tested negative. “The infected person too was tested twice on Sunday and Monday and she too tested negative now,” he said.

He said that after the outbreak of COVID-19 at SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital at Sattur in Dharwad, the State Health Taskforce had asked the district administration to send all samples for genome sequencing and accordingly, samples of all positive patients were sent for genome sequencing.

The samples of the 54-year-old woman were sent for genome sequencing on December 6 and the test results received on Monday revealed that she was infected with Omicron, he said and added that the woman had received two doses of vaccine.

Mr. Patil clarified that the patient has recovered completely now and the two RT-PCR tests have revealed that she was negative for the infection now. “However, as a precautionary measure, the woman has been asked to extend her home isolation for another seven days extending her isolation period to 17 days in all,” he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the woman has no travel history but as a precautionary measure, the office where she worked has been closed down. All those who had come in contact with her have tested negative, he said.

To a query, he clarified that, in all, 200 persons from high-risk countries have arrived in the district and all of them are in home isolation. These persons were tested at the Bengaluru and Mumbai airports and were again subjected to tests at the Hubballi Airport and their test reports came negative, he said and added that teams have been formed to monitor them while they are in home isolation.

New guidelines

He said that the State Government is likely to issue new guidelines for Christmas and New Year celebrations and if it was found necessary, additional restrictions will be imposed in Dharwad district as a precautionary measure.

Regarding the disappearing practice of wearing face masks, he said that he will appeal to the public not to become complacent but continue following the COVID-19 protocol. Steps will be taken to conduct surprise checks in crowded places and those not wearing face masks and violating COVID-19 protocol will be penalised.