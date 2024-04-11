ADVERTISEMENT

Dharwad district improves performance to take 23rd place from 27th in II PU examination in State

April 11, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A. Vidyalakshmi of Vidyaniketan Science PU College in Hubballi who topped the State in the science stream gets a kiss from her mother as a token of appreciation. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Dharwad district has improved its performance in the II PU examination by registering a passing percentage to 80.70 from 73.04 last year. Consequently, the district’s ranking in the State has now risen to 23rdfrom 27th place last year.

Of the total 27,428 students who appeared for the examination in 43 centres in the district, 21,562 students have cleared it thus registering a passing percentage of 80.70.

While A. Vidyalakshmi of Vidyaniketan Science PU College in Hubballi has secured the first place in the State in the science stream by securing 598 marks out of 600, Ravina Lamani of K.E. Board’s PU College in Dharwad has secured the second place in the State in the arts stream by securing 595 marks.

In the arts stream, a total of 7,125 students appeared for the examination and of them, 4,887 have cleared it thus registering a passing percentage of 68.51.

In the commerce stream, out of the 7,143 students who appeared for the examination, 5,038 have passed it recording a passing percentage of 70.53.

In the science stream, a total of 11,637 students, out of total 13,160 students, have cleared the examination registering a passing percentage of 88.43.

