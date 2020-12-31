Dharwad district has 10 more returnees from the U.K.

Steps being taken to get them tested for the new variant of the virus

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has said that the district administration had received information on 10 more persons who had returned to the district from the United Kingdom. Steps were being taken to get them tested for the new variant of the pandemic.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, Mr. Nitesh Patil said that initially they had received information on 38 persons arriving here from the United Kingdom. “Already, we have got COVID-19 tests done on 36 persons. One person has gone to Kalaburagi and we have informed the Kalaburagi district administration to get the test done there for thim. Attempts are on to trace the other one,” he said.

Mr. Patil said that out of the 10 new names sent to them they had already traced seven persons and arrangements for tests had been made. The mobile phones of the remaining three were switched off and steps had been taken to trace them through their passport details, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner also clarified that if anyone gave false information or did not cooperate with the administration in this regard, legal action would be taken against them.

No group celebration

To a query, Mr. Patil clarified that no permission had been given for group celebration of the New Year due to the COVID-19 situation.

“Already, we have held meetings with hotel owners and have told them clearly that no New Year party or programmes accompanied by DJ music is allowed,” he said.

He also clarified that there was no restriction on tourist spots.

“However, no tourist spot would be kept open at night. No group celebration is permitted. Although we have not imposed any night curfew, group celebration will not be allowed,” he said.