Dharwad district gets first prize for being the best at International Day of Democracy event

Updated - November 26, 2024 08:31 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The district administration ensured the best participation in the event organised by the State government on September 15

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. receiving the first prize from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Dharwad district administration has received the first prize for ensuring the best participation in the International Day of Democracy event that was organised by the State government on September 15. And, on Tuesday, which marked Constitution Day, Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. received the award from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister presented the award during the State-level Constitution Day celebration held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan there.

As part of International Day of Democracy event on September 15, the State government held a mega human chain formation programme from Bidar to Chamarajnagar district.

In Dharwad district, a 51-km human chain was formed from Tegur village on the Belagavi border to Mavinakoppa village on the Uttara Kannada border with 3,57,555 people participating.

This apart, the district administration organised various innovative programmes, including 200 students wearing tricolour caps to form India’s map and displaying a one-kilometre-long Kannada flag.

The district also recorded the highest number of online registrations for the human chain formation event.

Considering all these aspects, the district was adjudged the best among the districts by the State government.

The district earlier received awards for quality implementation of Revenue Department services and other programmes.

